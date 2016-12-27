Turkey Announces Proof U.S. is Supporting ISIS 0 December 27, 2016

Turkey’s President set to release confirmed evidence with pictures, photos and videos proving the United States supporting ISIS.

In a wave of ISIS terrorists attacks across Europe over the last few weeks Russia’s ambassador to Turkey was assassinated by an ISIS terrorist in Ankara, Turkey.

The assassination has prompted Turkish media to blame the U.S. intelligence forces in NATO and the CIA for instrumenting the assassination while Russia announced any further attempts by the U.S. to arm the terrorist rebels in Syria, as authorized under the 2017 NDAA, will be considered as a “hostile act” while revealing the deployment counter-terrorist special forces to Syria.

As tensions continue to escalate, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan just announced in a damning press conference in Ankara that Turkey has confirmed evidence that the United States is supporting ISIS and other Turkish terror groups through the U.S.-led coalition in Syria.

“They were accusing us of supporting Daesh (Islamic State)”, said Erdogen. “Now they give support to terrorist groups including DAESH, YPG, PYD.”

Erdogen continued “It’s very clear. We have confirmed evidence, with pictures, photos and videos.”

To date, there has been plenty of circumstantial evidence that the United States is not only supporting ISIS rebels in Syria but also created the terror group through direct action while there has been sparse direct evidence to released.

The evidence announced by Erdogen promises to be the most substantial and direct evidence released to date.

For years Turkey has been the NATO’s key ally and has played a key role in supporting Syria’s terrorist rebels through clandestine operations using Saudi Arabia and Qatar as proxies to fund and arm the opposition.

In playing this key role, Erdogen has long held the proof announced in today’s press conference which raises questions as to why Turkey is announcing they hold this evidence just today when they could have released such proof long ago, for example after the failed Turkish Coup attempt that was led by a U.S. based cleric currently residing in Pennsylvania.

There is speculation that the proof that Turkey will release will tie the assassin of Russia’s ambassador directly to terror cells that the United States is supporting.

Erdogen’s announcement also comes following the release of an ISIS video showing two chained Turkish soldiers being burned alive.

Incidents like those shown in the video have been common so it is more plausible however that Turkey’s announcement of the evidence centers around the assassination of the Russian ambassador.

As Newsweek notes ‘Turkey’s Pro-government mainstream newspapers Yeni Şafak and Yeni Söz explicitly blamed the CIA while Takvim described Karlov’s killer, off-duty policeman Mervut Mert Altintaş, as the “envoy” of a “Western alliance.” Popular dailies have emphasized the reactions of Russian officials to the murder; Yeni Şafak reported that Senator Franz Klintsevich, deputy chairman of the upper chamber of the Russian Parliament’s defence and security committee, blamed NATO for the attack: “It is highly likely that representatives of foreign NATO secret services are behind it. What has happened is a true provocation, a challenge.”