CBS Reveals The True Origin of ISIS

December 26, 2016

CBS news reports on the true origin ISIS and how “direct” action funded and armed the terrorists rebels in Syria to launch a 30 year war.

Local CBS news from Atlanta reports on the true origins of ISIS revealing how the group had no power at all following the the invasion of Iraq.

Years later the CIA directly provided the group with weapons while a national media propaganda campaign was waged to justified to give Syria rebels hundreds of millions of dollars to overthrow Syria.

The CBS report details how the United States directly created ISIS for this purpose as overthrowing Syria which threatens to lead to a “30-year war” in the Middle East ultimately benefit defense contractors with hundreds of billions of dollars.

At the same time and more immediately, which CBS doesn’t report that HNN has reported several times, overthrowing Assad is essential to providing an oil pipeline directly into Europe from Saudi Arabia and other countries in the Middle East, via the Turkey-Qatar oil pipeline.  The CIA considers this pipeline vital for reasons of national security, as it offsets Russia’s energy influence over Europe.

The CIA Created ISIS by Funding and Arming Islamic Jihadists to Overthrow Syria.

The CIA Created ISIS by Funding and Arming Islamic Jihadists to Overthrow Syria.

n this episode of Truth in Media, Ben Swann explores the origin of ISIS that has already been long forgotten by American media. Swann takes on the central issue of whether or not ISIS was created by “inaction” by the United States government or by “direct” action.

Categories: CORPORATE MEDIA, FEATURED STORIES, GENERAL INTEREST, MIDDLE EAST, Politics, SOCIETY, US NEWS, WAR & TERRORISM, WORLD NEWS
Tags: Al-Qaeda, Free Syrian Army, FSA, ISIS, Russia, Syria

Related Articles

Teenage girl survives plunge from Golden Gate Bridge

Teenage girl survives plunge from Golden Gate Bridge

30GB Bradley Foundation Data Hack Reveals $150 Million Hillary Campaign Donation

30GB Bradley Foundation Data Hack Reveals $150 Million Hillary Campaign Donation

US Military Warns Personnel Contacting Wikileaks, Assange Face Execution

US Military Warns Personnel Contacting Wikileaks, Assange Face Execution

US Assassination Drone ‘Mistake’ Kills 13 Civilians

US Assassination Drone ‘Mistake’ Kills 13 Civilians

Obama Vetoed Military Intervention In Syria?

Obama Vetoed Military Intervention In Syria?

Report Reveals Government Wasted $400 Million In Afghanistan

Report Reveals Government Wasted $400 Million In Afghanistan

As Museveni Sworn in, Questions Raised About Uganda’s Democracy

As Museveni Sworn in, Questions Raised About Uganda’s Democracy

FLASHBACK – Here’s why Donald Trump won’t win the Republican presidential nomination

FLASHBACK – Here’s why Donald Trump won’t win the Republican presidential nomination

Comments

  1. Strayhorse
    Strayhorse 27 December, 2016, 14:53

    TREASON, TREASON, TREASON, What would have happened to an American citizen or a U.S. military member IF they had sent the same monetary or material supports to ISIS/ISIL either directly or indirectly though proxy governments, contacts or NGO’s? That’s right, they would have been charged with and jailed for TREASON! Why does Obama get a “get out of jail fee card”? Because he is a black president? Because he has some genes in his history that relates him to a past president? Because he knows where the skeletons of his enemies lie? Who cares! The lives of millions have been sacrificed because of him!

    Reply this comment

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*